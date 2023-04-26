Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Boosted by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7,068.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087,484 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 16.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $51,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.