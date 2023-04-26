Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Lowered by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 6.9% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $21,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 169,938 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,657 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,707 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,103,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,992,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

