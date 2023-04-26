Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,550 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,942 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,594 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,124,000 after acquiring an additional 344,513 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 918,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,377,000 after buying an additional 258,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,164,000 after buying an additional 256,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.