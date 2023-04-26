Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $22.15

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.15, but opened at $21.42. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 8,834,404 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

