Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 11,000.0% in April

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 11,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Disco Trading Down 3.6 %

DSCSY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 495,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,037. Disco has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.18 million. Analysts predict that Disco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Disco

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Disco in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.