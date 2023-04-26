Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 11,000.0% in April

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 11,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Disco Trading Down 3.6 %
DSCSY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 495,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,037. Disco has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.14.
Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.18 million. Analysts predict that Disco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Disco
DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.
Further Reading
