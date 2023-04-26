Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading 19.2% Higher

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.62. 748,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 293,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

