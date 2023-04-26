Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

