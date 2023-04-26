e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.82. 113,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,710. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,962.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 24,768.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

