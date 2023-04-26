Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.85. 1,002,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,400,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. Mizuho began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CEO Robert John Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,180,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,909,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,570,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after buying an additional 2,390,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after buying an additional 906,847 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Further Reading

