EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.49-7.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.44. EastGroup Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.83-1.89 EPS.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.09 and a 200-day moving average of $158.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $208.13.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

