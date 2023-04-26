EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.49-7.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.44. EastGroup Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.83-1.89 EPS.
EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.09 and a 200-day moving average of $158.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $208.13.
EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.
