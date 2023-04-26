Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.47. 595,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,085. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

