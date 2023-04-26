Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) Shares Up 0.3%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.81. 1,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Edoc Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edoc Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $977,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $737,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 2,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Edoc Acquisition

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

