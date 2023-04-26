Efforce (WOZX) Price Hits $0.0265 on Major Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Efforce has a market cap of $13.97 million and approximately $544,493.83 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Efforce has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Efforce Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

