Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.