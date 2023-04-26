Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.79.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
