Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) vs. Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Financial Comparison

Elanco Animal Health and Rocket Pharmaceuticals are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health $4.42 billion 1.04 -$78.00 million ($0.15) -62.06 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$221.86 million ($3.29) -5.41

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rocket Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elanco Animal Health and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health 1 5 1 0 2.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 12 0 3.00

Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.42%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $52.58, suggesting a potential upside of 195.25%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Profitability

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health -1.74% 7.57% 3.50% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.39% -47.69%

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Elanco Animal Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine. The Companion Animal Disease Prevention category engages in the broadest parasiticide portfolios in the companion animal sector based on indications, species and formulations, with products that protect pets from worms, fleas and ticks. The Companion Animal Therapeutics category provides the details of a broad pain and osteoarthritis portfolio across species, modes of action, indications and disease stages. The Food Animal Future Protein & Health category includes vaccines, nutritional enzymes and animal-only antibiotics, serves the growing demand for protein and includes innovative products in poultry and aquaculture production, where demand for animal health products is outpacing overall industry growth. It also focuses on developing functional nutritional health products that promote food animal health, including enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics. The Food Animal Ruminants &

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms. Its clinical program is an LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded on July 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

