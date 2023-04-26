Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) were down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 3,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 18,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELEEF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

