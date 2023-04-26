Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) were down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 3,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 18,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELEEF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Element Fleet Management Stock Down 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Element Fleet Management (ELEEF)
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.