Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Westpac Banking Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $56,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 758,588 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $7.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $377.00. 1,828,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,207. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $280.59 and a twelve month high of $390.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.89. The company has a market capitalization of $358.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

