Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Down to $161.79

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.79, but opened at $146.00. Encore Wire shares last traded at $140.43, with a volume of 428,361 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Trading Down 8.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.81. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Insider Transactions at Encore Wire

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

