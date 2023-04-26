EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENLC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also

