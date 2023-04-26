Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.14.

ENPH opened at $220.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.55. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,868,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

