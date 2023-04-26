Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $302.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $328.00 to $302.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.10.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $52.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.23. 10,069,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,658. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.55. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

