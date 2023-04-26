Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $260.00. The stock had previously closed at $220.60, but opened at $178.63. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $166.24, with a volume of 8,149,086 shares traded.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.10.
In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
