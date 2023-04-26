Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $260.00. The stock had previously closed at $220.60, but opened at $178.63. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $166.24, with a volume of 8,149,086 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.10.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,166,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

