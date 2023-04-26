Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY23 guidance to $6.55 to $6.85 EPS.
Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $123.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
- Already a 2023 Two-Bagger, DraftKings May Be Headed for Third
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.