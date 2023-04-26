Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY23 guidance to $6.55 to $6.85 EPS.

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $123.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

