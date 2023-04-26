Enterprise Products Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 74,596 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 577% compared to the average daily volume of 11,019 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. 3,817,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,299. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

