Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Banc of California Price Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of BANC opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $667.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.