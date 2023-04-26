Ergo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $429,795.64 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $115.25 million and approximately $429,795.64 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00005629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,830.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00312972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00543441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00067746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00411746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001109 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,587,356 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

