ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.49

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.49 and traded as high as $98.18. ESCO Technologies shares last traded at $97.65, with a volume of 46,586 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average is $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

