Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €19.78 ($21.98) and last traded at €19.76 ($21.96). Approximately 393,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.52 ($21.69).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($32.22) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($21.11) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DZ Bank set a €21.00 ($23.33) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.22) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($22.22) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.19.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.