Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from Exchange Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Exchange Bankshares stock remained flat at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. Exchange Bankshares has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Get Exchange Bankshares alerts:

Exchange Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. It offers checking and savings accounts; and mortgage, real estate, consumer, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also provides cash management, internet and mobile banking, travel club, bill payment, and merchant services, as well as credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.