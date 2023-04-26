Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from Exchange Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of Exchange Bankshares stock remained flat at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. Exchange Bankshares has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $49.00.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
