Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 938.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of XELAP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 5,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELAP. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the third quarter valued at $733,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 87,804 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

