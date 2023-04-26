Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,169.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Experian in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Experian in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,100 ($38.72) to GBX 3,230 ($40.34) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Price Performance

EXPGY opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Experian has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.