Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Extendicare Stock Down 0.6 %

EXE stock opened at C$6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$549.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.80 and a beta of 1.20. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$6.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.62.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). Extendicare had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of C$310.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$309.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.179593 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Extendicare

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.