Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.39 million.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. 982,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.80 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.83.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

