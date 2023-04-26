Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Fabrinet accounts for 3.1% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 19.1% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 31,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.3 %

Fabrinet stock opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.16. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.24.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.26 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Articles

