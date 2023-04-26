FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock worth $7,354,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.68. 9,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

