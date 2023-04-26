FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.7% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $35,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 752.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 94,304 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,497,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $223.04. 864,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,620. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.