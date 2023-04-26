Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.64. 4,750,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $112.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

