Ferguson Shapiro LLC Invests $8.93 Million in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 745,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,000. ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE makes up 6.4% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 161.96% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE during the third quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE alerts:

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:EFU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,146. ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE Profile

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.