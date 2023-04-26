Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Position Lessened by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,497 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 145,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 51,355 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 398.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCOM stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. 27,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,207. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $567.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

