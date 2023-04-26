Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 1.60% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $23,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 390,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 675,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after acquiring an additional 208,476 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,287,000 after acquiring an additional 120,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 71,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,448. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

