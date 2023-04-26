Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47. 178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

