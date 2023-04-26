Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Financial 15 Split Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE FTN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.20. 128,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.69. Financial 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.18.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
