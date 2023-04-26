Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Financial 15 Split Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE FTN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.20. 128,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.69. Financial 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.18.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

