First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Announces Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE FBP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 445,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

