First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Up 4.9% on Strong Earnings

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.70. 234,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,435,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

FBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,970,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,313,000 after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,124,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,526,000 after buying an additional 54,862 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

