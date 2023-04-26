First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

