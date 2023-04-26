First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,755.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,112 shares of company stock worth $286,405 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,823,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 763,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 568,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 231,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

