First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$38.06 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.12 and a one year high of C$40.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.68.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 19,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$750,221.22. 71.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About First National Financial

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Scotiabank increased their target price on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.