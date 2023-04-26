First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$39.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$40.00. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.11.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.7 %

FM traded up C$1.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$32.33. 1,721,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,751. The company has a market cap of C$22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$39.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6693069 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

