First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Down 2.2%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.04 and last traded at $51.09. Approximately 204,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 408,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $326.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1,068,857.1% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 74,820 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

