First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
FUNC stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. First United has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.95.
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 18.09%.
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
