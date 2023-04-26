First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. First United has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 18.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in First United by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

